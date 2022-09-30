Mrunal Thakur: When I Tell People I'm 30, They Ask Me 'By 32, You Will Have Your Child?' | Exclusive

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is getting candid about dating in her 30s and how the idea of relationship has changed for her over the years. The actress says that she would be more carefree and unbothered about things when she was dating in her 20s but today she is more aware and sorted in terms of what she expects from her partner and how much she is capable of giving in a relationship.

“Dating in the 30s is different from in the 20s,” Mrunal, who recently appeared in an episode of ‘Dating These Nights,’ presented by Bumble, exclusively told us. “I believe when you’re in your 20s, you don’t really care about the basics, it’s like, if he likes me, I like him too. But I think in my 30s, I’ve realised that I need to like that person as much and prioritise myself. A lot of red flags are treated as a carnival when you’re in your 20s. And then suddenly, when I’ve hit my 30, I’ve realised that, oh, those red flags were not carnivals, and this is something that I need to raise.”

Mrunal further says that in her 30s, most of the people that she is meeting, are more evolved and opinionated and are certain about what they want in life. “It’s nice to have that transparency. When you’re in your 20s, you want to explore, you want to see, you want to just go with the flow. But the moment you hit your 30s, you be like, Okay, this is what I want, this is what I can tolerate, this is what I can’t. So this is what I’m expecting in my relationship or in my partner. So I think we are more precise about what we want,” she added.

“The most beautiful thing that happens when you’re in your 30s is serendipity. You know, when you’re not looking for someone, that’s when you end up meeting the most beautiful person. And that kind of surprises you and the small little things that you do for each other is something that I really appreciate now. And it can be as small as you know, dropping a message, or calling that person or just surprising that person in whichever city they are,” Mrunal continued.

However, dating in the 30s comes with its own struggles and stereotypes, says Mrunal, who adds that people usually expect one to get married as soon as the one crosses ones 30s. The actress says she often gets hounded with marriage question.

“People usually ask me, ‘How old are you?’, and when I tell them 30, they’re like, ‘Oh, so now you must be getting married.’ or ‘You must be on the verge of getting married.’ or ‘What are the wedding plans?’ So, they come and they ask me, ‘So by 32, you will have your child?’ and I’m like, okay, good night,” she says.

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam, in which she played the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. The actress has been receiving rave reviews for her performance.

Talking about the film’s success, Mrunal says, “As an artiste, I just want to be associated with films which are good, and which is not just a film but cinema. I don’t believe in competition. I believe in myself and I believe in good content and good films which will be remembered for the rest of our lives and I just want to be a part of cult films. I want to do something out of the box, and I really hope that I get roles which will break all these stereotypes and would be remembered for decades and decades.”

