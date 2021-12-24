Mrunal Thakur’s Unbuttoned Shirt Look During Jersey Promotion Sparks Fiery Comments

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has won the hearts of her fans over the years with her wonderful acting contributions. We have seen some outstanding roles coming from the actress' kitty that received admiration from the fans. Mrunal will soon be seen in the forthcoming film Jersey with Shahid Kapoor. Without a question, she is one of the most admired celebrities when it comes to health and style, but her current attire has elicited varied reactions.

Mrunal is currently promoting Jersey along with co-star Shahid, and both get frequently seen in public marketing their film. Mrunal walked out in an off-the-cuff outfit for the promotions on Wednesday and shared a flurry of photographs of her look on Instagram.

Mrunal posed in a chic scarlet shirt and faux leather fitted pants from the fashion houses Bodice and Perona. She added a black tube top to her appearance and left the shirt unbuttoned, giving her pictures a feisty vibe. She chose classic black boots from the Christian Louboutin line for her look. Mrunal, who was styled by Rajul Vijay, wore her locks up in a bun and sported minimal makeup. She looked fashionable with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, dark kohl, contoured cheekbones, and a tint of nude lipstick.

To us, Mrunal looked nothing short of a feisty goddess, but her latest appearance did not seem to get the approval of some internet users. Her picture has received a slew of comments, advising her to work upon her look. While some said that she looked beautiful, there were some who said that she should have buttoned up her shirt.

Coming back to her film, Jersey is an official adaptation of the Telugu film of the same name. The movie will be released in theaters nationwide on December 31, 2021, to coincide with the New Year’s eve.

