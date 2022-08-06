Mrunmayee Deshpande Shares Her First Meet Experience With Husband Swapnil Rao

Marathi diva Mrunmayee Deshpande and her husband Swapnil Rao are one of the loving couples in the Marathi film industry. They both tied their knot in 2016. They both met through a matrimony site and it was an arranged marriage. Mrunmayee recently shared the experience of her first meeting with Swapnil.

Mrunmayee shared a beautiful video on Instagram, in which she narrates the journey of her love life with Swapnil in a very beautiful and funny way. The actress said, “What exactly is love? A grand gesture? A romantic dinner? I also used to think that love is this, that’s all. But, then I met Swapnil, my husband and because of him, I learned that love is not about the big things, but about the little things. Like he knows exactly what I like or how to react to a situation. True love is one whose life is so simple, beautiful and sweet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunmayee Deshpande- Rao (@mrunmayeedeshpande)



Mrunmayee also talked about her first meeting with Swapnil and how she said yes to him. The actress said that she still remembers their first meeting. They met after talking for many days after getting in touch through Marathi Matrimony. She just knew that Swapnil was the one the man she wanted to spend her whole life with, the actress revealed.

She also said that they are growing together forever with each other and a lot of beautiful memories have been created in the journey so far. Swapnil came into her life because of Marathi Matrimony and she thanked god for it.

The video received a lot of appreciation from her fans. The comments section was showered with love emojis and the post received over 58,000 views.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunmayee’s last release Chandramukhi directed by Prasad Oak was a big hit. The movie was based on a novel of the same name written by Vishwas Patil. The film follows an intense musical love story between leading Tamasha singer and dancer Chandra and a budding politician Daulat. It also featured Amruta Khanvilkar and Adinath Kothare in the titular role.

