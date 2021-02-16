'MS Dhoni' Actor Sandeep Nahar No More: All Memorable Performances by the Late Artiste

The alleged suicide of actor Sandeep Nahar on February 15 has come as a shock to the entertainment industry. As per the reports, the actor was found unconscious at his flat in Mumbai’s Goregaon on the evening of Tuesday, February 16. He was rushed to the hospital by his wife Kanchan Sharma and friends but was declared dead upon arrival. Before his death, Sandeep had shared a video on his Facebook page wherein he alleged that he was being blackmailed by his wife and mother-in-law.

In the "suicide note", purportedly written by Nahar, he mentioned about "politics" he faced in Bollywood, "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry". Police are investigating Sandeep’s death. They are currently waiting for the postmortem report to determine the cause of death. Sandeep acted in some notable films and was a known face in the TV industry. Here are some of his best movies and shows:

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

In the 2016 film, Sandeep played the role of MS Dhoni’s friend ‘Param Bhaiya.’ The film featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of Dhoni. SSR also allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020. An investigation has been going on since his death.

Kesari

Starring Akshay Kumar, Sandeep played the role of Sepoy Butta Singh in this 2019 film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie was about the Battle of Saragarhi which was fought in 1897 between soldiers of the British Indian Army and the tribesmen of Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun.

Khandaani Shafakhana

The 2019 film featured Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah. Sandeep was also in the movie directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. It also starred veteran actors like Annu Kapoor, Nadira Babbar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Apart from Sandeep, the AltBalaji drama stars Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli and Ronit Roy in lead roles. Sandeep played the role of Guri who was Rohit's (Ronit’s character) best friend in this hit series.