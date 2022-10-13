MS Dhoni All Set for New Venture, To Produce Films of Top South Indian Stars

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, is getting ready to produce films for the southern film industry. The former captain of India’s World Cup-winning team intends to enlist the assistance of Kollywood star Vijay and Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, among other well-known figures in the business.

Others on Dhoni’s list include Prithviraj from Malayalam film industry and Kiccha Sudeep from Kannada industry. There have been rumors earlier that Dhoni may produce a movie starring lady superstar Nayanthara. However, he spoke with Vijay about a prospective collaboration when they first met in June this year, prior to the actor’s birthday on June 22.

Dhoni might collaborate with Vijay for his ‘Thalapathy 70’, according to CSK sources, as 7 is the cricketer’s lucky number. Reports also say that the 41-year-old cricketer will be seen in a cameo in the film, which has led to a lot of excitement among Thala and Thalapathy fans. An official announcement is expected soon.

Dhoni has so far ventured into various industries – agriculture, poultry, brewery, clothing and gym. Following this, his next innings is about becoming a producer with his own production house. After retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni is currently the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The movie will be made under Dhoni’s own production company – Dhoni Entertainment Limited, which is run by his wife Sakshi Singh, as mentioned by sources from the CSK circles, despite the fact that sources close to Vijay have denied such a talk. The team is currently looking to establish a professional office in the heart of Chennai. The discussions with celebrities from various industries, besides Tamil, are still in the early stages.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently filming the Vamsi Paidipally-directed movie ‘Varisu’. He will collaborate with director Atlee once more for his 68th movie, which will be made by AGS Entertainment, as well as with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his upcoming project.

