MS Dhoni is Shattered About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says Neeraj Pandey

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left many in shock and grief. The actor, who was known for his extraordinary talent had catapulted into fame when he played the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The cricketer has been deeply affected by the tragic news, says the director of the film Neeraj Pandey. Talking to Xtratime, he said, "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered." During the filming of the biopic, he had spent a great deal of time with Sushant, preparing him for the role.

He also said that Dhoni was extremely crucial while choosing the right actor to play him. Neeraj also revealed that Dhoni was bowled away by Sushant's performance. “He (Sushant) put in a lot of hard work to depict the character to perfection. We are grateful to Kiran More sir as he worked with Sushant, grooming him for almost nine months. Even Mahi Bhai was spellbound to see Sushant’s dedication for his biopic,” he said.

















Previously Arun Pandey, a close friend and business manager of Dhoni had revealed that the cricketer was 'morose' after hearing the news. He also said that the late actor had unlimited potential in his life and hence they could not believe the news at first.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence. He was 34.

