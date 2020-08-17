MS Dhoni Retires: Zaheer Iqbal Thanks Former India Captain For Memories

India was celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday when former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. Mahi posted a video montage on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

The news left his fans and several renowned personalities emotional. Many took to social media to express their reactions with celebratory messages for the cricket legend.

Among others, Salman Khan’s protégé, Zaheer Iqbal extended his gratitude to MS Dhoni in a social media post. The actor, on August 16, shared a rare throwback on Instagram.

In the picture, Zaheer is flanked by Dhoni, Salman Khan and actor and assistant director, Maahir Zaveri.

While sharing the post, Zaheer wrote, “Thank You for the Celebrations and the Memories (heart emoji) @mahi7781”

Zaheer was introduced in Bollywood by Salman Khan. He made his acting debut in 2019 with the film Notebook which was produced by Salman under the Salman Khan Films. The film also marked actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan foray into acting. Zaheer is yet to announce his next venture.

On the other hand, Salman has to work on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film directed by Farhad Samji will star Pooja Hedge as the female protagonist.

Salman also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to look forward to. The action-drama which was scheduled for an Eid release this year is delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming film is helmed by Prabhu Deva, who directed Salman in Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). The film will also bring Salman and Disha Patani on-screen together after Bharat. The project stars Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles.