MS Dhoni Says Bollywood is Not His Cup of Tea, Calls Movies a 'Very Tough' Profession

MS Dhoni is a national sporting icon and as a virtue of this, he has been associated with many brands as their ambassador. These tie-ups require him to also shoot some advertisements from time to time and MSD seems very comfortable in various short videos he features in.

Seeing MSD’s natural flair in front of the camera, many have wondered if at all he is interested in doing a real part in a movie. Some Indian cricketers in the past have ventured into films and TV. When MSD was asked about his Bollywood ambitions, he replied in negative.

He was quoted as saying by India Today, “Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it’s a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that."

MSD also owns a production house with his wife Sakshi Dhoni called MSD Entertainment. The banner is also coming up with an animation series titled Captain 7. “The show will capture an avatar of him (Dhoni) that revolves around things he is really passionate about and this will take his fans on a ride that they will love," said Bhavik Vora - Founder & CEO, Black White Orange Brands, the co-producer of Captain 7 at the time of show announcement.

