MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Watch Bharat in England, Salman Khan Thanks Team India

Indian cricket team took time out to see Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' in London. The likes of MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and others congratulated Salman on social media.

Updated:June 12, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Watch Bharat in England, Salman Khan Thanks Team India
Image of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Team India, courtesy of Instagram
Despite having a busy schedule for the 2019 World Cup in England, the Indian cricket team took out time to watch superstar Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared a photograph of the "Bharat team" -- MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Jadhav captioned the image: "'Bharat ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad (sic)."




Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie.

"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you) (sic)," Salman tweeted.




Bharat is an adaptation of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself and after six days of release, the film is already the second highest grossing film in 2019. In doing this Bharat has surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal.

Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Earns Rs 159.20 Crore

(With inputs from IANS)

