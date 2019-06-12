English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Watch Bharat in England, Salman Khan Thanks Team India
Indian cricket team took time out to see Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' in London. The likes of MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and others congratulated Salman on social media.
Image of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Team India, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Despite having a busy schedule for the 2019 World Cup in England, the Indian cricket team took out time to watch superstar Salman Khan starrer Bharat.
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared a photograph of the "Bharat team" -- MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.
Jadhav captioned the image: "'Bharat ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad (sic)."
Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie.
"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you) (sic)," Salman tweeted.
Bharat is an adaptation of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself and after six days of release, the film is already the second highest grossing film in 2019. In doing this Bharat has surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal.
Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Earns Rs 159.20 Crore
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared a photograph of the "Bharat team" -- MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.
Jadhav captioned the image: "'Bharat ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad (sic)."
BHARAT KI TEAM ❤️ BHARAT MOVIE KE BAAD 🎬 @hardikpandya7 @msdhoni @klrahul11 @SDhawan25 @atulreellife @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @nikhilnamit @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/zv4jgtSkhK— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) June 12, 2019
Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie.
"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you) (sic)," Salman tweeted.
Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019
Bharat is an adaptation of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself and after six days of release, the film is already the second highest grossing film in 2019. In doing this Bharat has surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal.
Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Earns Rs 159.20 Crore
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- Prince Harry Gifted Meghan Markle an Eternity Ring, Here's What It Means
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results