Former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after playing an immensely successful inning in cricket, is heading towards to film production. The cricketer has announced his first Tamil film, LGM- Let’s Get Married. This has left Dhoni’s fans elated as they wished him the best for his new Tamil venture. The cricketer has now turned producer and announced the cast and crew on January 27 at noon.

Sharing the information on Twitter, his production company wrote, “We’re super excited to share, Dhoni Entertainment’s first production titled #LGM - #LetsGetMarried! Title look motion poster out now! @msdhoni@SaakshiSRawat@iamharishkalyan@i__ivana_@HasijaVikas@Ramesharchi@o_viswajith @PradeepERagav.”

While sharing the update, MS Dhoni’s team also released an animated motion poster of Let’s Get Married. The poster opens with a caravan on a forested road which gives us a sneak peek at the cast of the film. A road trip, beach and adventure are what the motion poster reveals. It shows the list of the Let’s Get Married cast which includes Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia and Yogi Babu. It seems that MSD’s debut film will also be humorous with the presence of Yogi Babu.

The venture is a small-budget film. It is expected that Ramesh Thamilmani, a debutant director, will also start his cine career with Dhoni’s first film. Ramesh Thamilmani is the author of the graphic novel Atharva- The Origin, which featured MS Dhoni as a protagonist. In October 2022, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd announced that it would start making movies.

