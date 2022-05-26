Ms Marvel Early Reviews: Iman Vellani Shines as Kamala Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Finds a Special Mention

The latest Marvel mini-series, Ms Marvel is going to drop on Disney+ Hotstar soon and the early reactions are already hailing the show and its lead, Iman Vellani. Critics who were given an early preview of the series shared their reactions on social media and going by those, it seems that the MCU series is going to be relatable and entertaining to watch. Critics also talked about the Muslim representation in the show. It is to be noted that Ms Marvel will see MCU’s first Muslim superhero.

Feature editor Alisha Grauso wrote, “I am happy to report that the first two episodes of #MsMarvel are absolutely delightful. Iman Vellani is a revelation in the role, just irrepressably bubbly and charismatic. But it’s not just froth – it’s also a beautiful ode to family, the Pakistani culture, and Muslim faith.”

Another review read, “The first 2 episodes of #MsMarvel simply warm my heart. Iman Vellani is breathtaking, the Pakistani Muslim representation is beautiful, and I love what I am seeing so far. Found myself smiling all the way through 🙂 excited for more!”

“I’ve seen the first two episodes of the Ms. Marvel show and I’ll keep it brief: It is VERY Pakistani and VERY MUSLIM. It also is having a lot of fun with aesthetic and tone. It’s easily the most interesting Marvel show since WandaVision,” another review read.

The show also gave a shoutout to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his films. Film critic Courtney Howard wrote, “They shout-out BAAZIGAR, DDLJ and SRK (“There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie”) in #MsMarvel episode 2 so *obviously* it’s the best Marvel series ever. ❤️”

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan are supposed to be a part of the series as well, however, the critics revealed that they were not present in the first two episodes.

The Ms Marvel trailer was released earlier this year, introducing Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. The trailer gave a glimpse of Kamala experiencing issues that teenagers face – mean fellow school students, boy troubles, and the expectations that they have to sort their lives and aspirations right here, right now. Just as she tried to wrap her head around her life, she receives an amulet of sorts that gives her superpowers, transforming her into Ms Marvel. With several obstacles on her way — superhero-wise and otherwise — the series will follow the teenager’s journey through it all.

Ms Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.

