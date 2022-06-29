Ms Marvel Ep 4 Teaser: Farhan Akhtar Enters MCU As Waleed, Plays Crucial Role In Iman Vellani's Journey

Ahead of Ms. Marvel episode 4’s premiere, Marvel Studios released a teaser from the episode introducing Farhan Akhtar’s character. It was previously revealed that Farhan is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the series. Now, the teaser reveals that Farhan plays the role of Waleed and has a key role in helping Iman Vellani’s superhero character Kamala Khan discover the truth about her great grandmother.

In the episodes leading up to the fourth one, Marvel fans have been following Kamala’s journey in discovering her past. While there is a lot of mystery surrounding her great grandmother Aisha, Kamala has been struggling to get information about her supposed scandalous past. The new teaser reveals that Kamala will learn about Aisha via Farhan’s Waleed.

The teaser reveals that Kamala lands in a hideout space that is not open to guests. However, Waleed makes an exception for her. “But for a descendant of Aisha’s, I am sure we can make an exception. My name is Waleed. You’re great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss,” Waleed tells Kamala.

Watch the teaser below:

Farhan’s first look in the MCU series was released when Ms Marvel began airing. In a teaser released earlier this month, Farhan was seen wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red. He sports a full-grown beard and long tresses which are tied back into a pony. In the teaser, he tells Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan: “What you seek is seeking you,” as she explores her alter superhero ego.

The actor-filmmaker’s cameo was long reported. However, it wasn’t until last month that he confirmed that he was making his MCU debut. “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it,” he said, sharing a Deadline report confirming his cameo.

