Ms Marvel Finale: Iman Vellani's Show Teases Epic X-Men Connection, Hints Her Interesting Future In MCU

Warning: Spoilers Ahead — The sixth and final episode of MCU’s Ms Marvel dropped today, July 13, and it teased several upcoming events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last episode saw Kamala telling the truth to her family members about her identity. While she finds support in them, they are also afraid about her upcoming adventure. With Bruno and Kamran in danger, Kamala has to leave for her home to rescue them. In Jersey, the boys unite with Nakia and try to ward off the Damage Control Department and the police as Kamran’s newfound superpowers pose a threat to them.

They hide in the mosque which is invaded by the police for the nth time but the trio has a narrow escape. Outside, they meet Kamala and finally all of them decide to make their high school their hideout. Meanwhile, Kamala alerts Kareem, a member of the Red Dagger about Kamran’s situation and asks him for help.

Inside the school, Kamala and her friends are joined by her brother Aamir, because desi parents would never leave their girls alone even if she is a superhero with superhuman abilities. They devise a plan to distract the officials so that they can buy enough time for Kamran to escape. Their plan, although it seemed straight out of a Home Alone movie, was a sweet comic relief.

Kamran eventually finds out about his mother Najma’s death. Although he is unable to handle this news initially, Kamala helps him get his head straight and makes him realise that his mother left everything for him so that he can live.

While saving Kamran from the police, Kamala also ends up saving a lot of civilians, including her parents, gathered outside the school, which restores the public’s trust in her. Kamran finally escapes and meets Kareem and Kamala finds a new purpose for her superhero being.

However, the season doesn’t end before teasing a possible connection with the X-Men. Before leaving for CalTech, Bruno tells Kamala that her gene structure is different from the rest of her family and informs her that her genes mutate. Thus it indicates that Kamala is a mutant and maybe more will be revealed on that front when Kamala is back in The Marvels with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau.

That brings us to another surprise in the episode — Carol Danvers aka Kamala’s superhero aka Captain Marvel. Although the two marvellous women do not get to share the screen space, we see a beam of light beaming through Kamala’s bracelet. When she tries to decode it, she is transported to a place unknown and her place is taken by Carol, who then surveys the room and realises she has ended up in a teenager’s place. The episode ends there.

Ms Marvel, from the start, had one thing right or at least different from other MCU series — the protagonist’s links with her culture and heritage that became a part of her superhero journey. Even with the quintessential heroic elements, Kamala and her community’s fight to find and maintain their place did not take a backseat. All in all, with its imperfections and inconsistencies, Ms Marvel has been a delightful and fresh watch.

Ms Marvel, starring Iman Vellani, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Farhan Akthar, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

