Ms. Marvel Trailer Introduces Teenage Brown Girl as New MCU Superhero, Fans Ask Where is Fawad Khan

The trailer of Ms. Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest superhero, has been released and it has teased a roller coaster ride for fans. The show stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Ms Marvel marks MCU’s first Muslim superhero.

Set against The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, the trailer opens with Kamala daydreaming about superheroes. The high-school student is teased for sporting ‘another Avengers’ shirt, hinting that she’s a huge fan of the Marvel superheroes. The trailer then teases Kamala experiencing issues that teenagers face - mean fellow school students, boy troubles, and the expectations that they have to sort their lives and aspirations right here, right now.

Just as she tried to wrap her head around her life, she receives an amulet of sorts that gives her superpowers, transforming her into Ms. Marvel. With several obstacles on her way — superhero wise and otherwise — the series will follow the teenager’s journey through it all.

While the trailer gave a glimpse of the show, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was missing from it. Several fans took to Twitter and asked where he is in the trailer.

imagine making a show for south asian audience , hiring fawad khan and not showing him in the trailer. ‍♀️ https://t.co/PUkrtqr1oS— Ayesha (@ayishaikon) March 15, 2022

I was waiting for Fawad Khan https://t.co/PBEzwWOzD5— Has (@Kashmiri_chaa) March 15, 2022

where tf was Fawad Khan in that trailer … I was waiting for him to show up — anya ☾ (@kingosbff) March 15, 2022

Fawad had previously confirmed he is in the series. Ms. Marvel will debut on June 8. In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad confirmed he was in the Marvel project. “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves),” he said.

Although he couldn’t reveal details about his role, the actor had said, “It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,” he said.

