Ms Marvel's New Teaser Shows Iman Vellani aka Kamala Khan Giving a Glimpse of Her Cosmic Powers, Watch

A new teaser of Ms Marvel was unveiled recently and it shows Kamala Khan, played by actress Iman Vellani, flaunting her cosmic powers. Ms Marvel marks Marvel Cinematic Universe’s seventh miniseries and also their first Muslim superhero. The teaser opens with Kamala wearing a band which seems to moderate her power. She says, “Have you ever wanted something so bad and then it actually happens?"

The 30-second clip further shows her discovering her cosmic powers and balancing her normal life with her superhero life. Her other superhuman abilities are also shown, for instance, the ability to elongate a body part. Watch the teaser here:

The Ms Marvel trailer was released earlier this year, introducing Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. The trailer gave a glimpse of Kamala experiencing issues that teenagers face - mean fellow school students, boy troubles, and the expectations that they have to sort their lives and aspirations right here, right now. Just as she tried to wrap her head around her life, she receives an amulet of sorts that gives her superpowers, transforming her into Ms. Marvel. With several obstacles on her way — superhero-wise and otherwise — the series will follow the teenager’s journey through it all.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar will be a part of the series along with Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Laith Nakli, Aramis Knight and others. The news of his addition to the Marvel series was reported by Deadline. The international publication has not revealed more details about his role but has confirmed that Farhan will be seen as ‘a guest-starring role.’

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.