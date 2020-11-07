MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Quarantines After Coronavirus Exposure

LOS ANGELES: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Friday she was quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus .

Maddow said on social media that she’s tested negative so far for COVID-19 but plans to remain at home until it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.

Maddow, host of MSNBC’s most-watched show, has been a key part of the cable channel’s election coverage. She was off the air Friday night.

Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us, she wrote in her online message.

MSNBC declined to comment on Maddow’s announcement.