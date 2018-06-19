English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MTV Awards 2018: Millie Bobby Brown Speaks out Against Bullying, Reveals Why She Left Twitter
Brown deleted her Twitter account last week amid a sea of homophobic memes which attributed hateful comments and beliefs about the LGBTQ community to her.
(Photo: Millie Bobby Brown at Emmys 2017/ Reuters)
Los Angeles: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown used her acceptance speech at the 2018 Movie and TV Awards to speak out against online bullying, days after she deleted her Twitter account for the same reason.
The 14-year-old won best performance in a show for the second year in a row. Though she wasn't at the show due to a split kneecap, Brown still made an impression with her passionate words, reports people.com.
"I want you to know how grateful I am to those that support me," Brown said.
"Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults too, they could probably use the reminder that I was taught - that if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it.
"There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you," Brown added. "If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram," she added.
Brown deleted her Twitter account last week amid a sea of homophobic memes which attributed hateful comments and beliefs about the LGBTQ community to her.
The posts were frequently paired with #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, a hashtag which first appeared online last November but resurfaced in June, which also happens to be Pride Month.
The origins of the memes remain unclear.
Brown is a frequent supporter of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
