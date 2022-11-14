MTV EMAs 2022: BTS Bags Biggest Fans for Fifth Consecutive Year, Taylor Swift Wins Big

Global sensation Bangtan Boys aka BTS walked home with the Biggest Fans Award at the 2022 MTV Europen Music Awards on November 13. This is the fifth consecutive year that the band has won this award. The event took place in Dusseldorf, Germany and was hosted by Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. BTS was nominated for the Best K-pop category as well but BLACKPINK’s Lisa walked away with that award for her solo album Lalisa. BLACKPINK also won the Best Metaverse Performance Award.

With this feat, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop female artist to win two trophies at the MTV EMA. Lisa also became the first solo artist to win the Best K-pop Award. Meanwhile, South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN bagged two awards- Best New Artist and the award for Best Push. TXT, too, walked home with an award for Best Asia Act.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift emerged as the big winner of the night. She bagged four awards- The Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform video for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version). Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”

An absent Nicki Minaj also came out on top with a trio of prizes for best song, best hip-hop and a category called super freaky girl. Harry Styles, who is currently touring in the U.S., won for best live performance.

Talking of BTS, the septet consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook have bagged several awards in the past at the MTV EMAs. They won four awards last year including Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans.

(With inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest Movies News here