MTV EMAs 2022: Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Set To Co-host Biggest Music Awards; Deets Inside

MTV EMAs -The biggest musical night is soon to arrive, and we have got you the deets! As for the hosts of the award ceremony, – Rita Ora and writer, director and actor Taika Waititi will host the 2022 MTV EMAs, which are set to broadcast live from Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, November 13. Ora previously hosted the EMAs in 2017.

As reported by Billboard, Ora reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 as a featured artist on Iggy Azalea’s Black Widow. Waititi won both an Oscar and a Grammy for his work on the 2020 film Jojo Rabbit. His Oscar was for the best-adapted screenplay; his Grammy, was for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Ora said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music!”

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music for Paramount+ said, “Rita Ora is a long-time MTV/EMA favorite and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we’re absolutely certain this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration.”

The 2022 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe and Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13. It will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning November 14.

For those looking forward to voting for their favourites across 17 gender-neutral categories at www.mtvema.com until November 9, at 11:59 p.m. CET. There are two new categories this year — best long-form video and best metaverse performance.

Gillmer and Richard Godfrey are executive producers of the 2022 MTV EMAs. Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason are producers.

Last year’s list of nominees for the MTV EMAs included the likes of Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía who received the most nods. The awards took place on November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. Styles became the most-nominated singer with seven nods, followed closely by Swift, who appeared in six categories. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía with tied for for third-most nominations.

