MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: Armaan Malik, DIVINE Among Artists Nominated in Best India Act Category

The 27th edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards is back with its Best India Act category. Nominees this year include Armaan Malik and hip-hop artists DIVINE, Prabh Deep, Kaam Bhaari and SIRI with Sez on the Beat.

Armaan Malik has been nominated for his English song Control. Prabh Deep has been nominated for his 2020 single Chitta, while Mumbai rapper DIVINE has been selected for the hit Chal Bombay. Bengaluru hip-hop artist Siri has been nominated for My Jam, while Mohabbat has brought Kaam Bhaari the nomination.

Last year, rock veterans Parikrama, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, electronic/ pop artist Komorebi, hip-hop star Raja Kumari and rapper Emiway were the ones who had been nominated. The winner was Emiway last year.

There are over 40 categories that cover region-specific awards as well as categories in the MTV Europe Music Awards. Various categories include Best Song, Best Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Virtual Live and more. The winners are decided via public voting.

Apart from the India category, Lady Gaga has received seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, followed by BTS and Justin Bieber, each of whom has received five nominations. This year, EMA is also introducing a few new categories including best Latin and best virtual live.

Gaga's nominations include best artist, best pop and best video for her collaboration for the song Rain On Me with Ariana Grande among others. BTS and Bieber on the other hand have each received nominations in categories such as best pop and biggest fans.

The EMAs is also bringing back local honours with nominations for best US act, including the likes of Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd have been nominated for best Canadian act, while Dua Lipa has been nominated for best UK and Ireland act among others.

The winners will be selected through public vote which is currently open. The MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 will be broadcast live in India on 9 November on Vh1 India and Voot Select.