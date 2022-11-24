MTV Hustle 2.0 Winner MC Square, Contestants Srushti Tawade, Paradox in Mughal-e-Aazam Costumes, What's Cooking?

After the immense success and popularity received through MTV Hustle 2.0, winner MC Square and popular contestants Srushti Tawade and Paradox were seen donning Mughal-e-Aazam costumes. In a rather quirky approach, these hip-hop artists took on the avatar of Anarkali (Srushti), Saleem (MC Square) and Akbar (Paradox).

While it is unclear what they have been up to in the royal costumes, it has surely piqued the interest of their fans who were wondering what they have been up to post the reality show.

The second season of the country’s biggest rap reality television show announced India’s next rap sensation. Faridabad’s MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla was declared the undisputed winner of MTV Hustle 2.0, taking home the much-coveted trophy. With his stellar artistry, the unassuming and understated rapper steadily won millions of hearts through the riveting 10 weeks, taking the nation by storm.

The supremely talented Paradox aka Tanishq Singh from Delhi was declared the first runner-up, while Mumbaikar Nazz aka Nihar Hodawadekar, took home the mantle of the 2nd runner-up.

