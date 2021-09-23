MTV Love School Fame Jagnoor Aneja Passes Away Due To Heart Attack in Egypt

It has not even been a month since the death of the popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla and now one more tragic incident is coming from the industry. MTV Love School fame Jagnoor Aneja passed away due to a heart attack while holidaying in Egypt.

After the news of his death came out people on social media are expressing their grief. Jagnoor recently shared many photos and videos from his vacation in Egypt.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUFAtKtjg04/?utm_medium=copy_link

The fans are praying for the peace of his soul and sharing his old social media posts. Jagnoor shared a reel video on his Instagram account two days ago only. In the caption of this post, he wrote that a dream came true when he visited the great pyramids of Giza. He also wrote that another place he ticked off his bucket list. It is very difficult for his fans to believe that Jagnoor is no more.

Since this sad news has come out a number of people have commented on Jagnoor’s last post. One user has written “Rip still in shock”. Another fan wrote, “RIP my friend gone too soon”. A third user said, “This is so shocking and heart-breaking, may you be in peace wherever you are”. Actor Karan Singh Chhabra too commented on the post saying that it is extremely shocking. He also wrote RIP and life is unpredictable.

Jagnoor was a part of MTV Love School season 1 and 2 hosted by Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar. In the first season he took part with his girlfriend Manisha but later the two broke up. Jagnoor entered into a relationship with Monika after break up from Manisha but here too his relationship did not work for long.

