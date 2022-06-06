MTV Movie And TV Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Spider-Man: No Way Home And Euphoria Win Big

Euphoria, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki were the top winners at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which were presented at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The awards ceremony was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

Euphoria bagged four awards including best show, best performance in a show for Zendaya, and best fight. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the highest-grossing film released in 2021, won two major awards including best movie and best performance in a movie for star Tom Holland.

Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki also won two awards. New Marvel star Sophia Di Martino was named the Best Breakthrough Performance of the last year for her take on Sylvie, the Loki variant that teamed with Tom Hiddleston’s titular God of Mischief to break the secrets of the multiverse wide open. She defeated the likes of Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), and Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game). Loki also won the award for Best Team, for a lineup that includes Di Martino’s Sylvie, Hiddleston’s Loki, and Owen Wilson’s Mobius.

A full list of winners follows below:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Hoyeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria (WINNER)

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Wrecking Ball” — Bridgerton

“Million to One” — Cinderella

“The Moment of Truth” — Cobra Kai

“Dynamite” — Emily in Paris

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto

“Holding Out For a Hero” — Euphoria

“Dance With Me” — Heartstopper (WINNER)

“Rose Song” — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

“Disco Fever” — House of Gucci

“Original Score” — Halo

“Downtown” — Last Night in Soho

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” — Peacemaker

“Therapy” — Tick, Tick … Boom!

“Nobody Like U” — Turning Red

“America” — West Side Story

“This Is How We Do It” — Yellowjackets

