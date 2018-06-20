English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MTV Movie and TV Awards: Black Panther, Stranger Things Win Big
The highest honours of the night were given to actress and writer Lena Waithe, who got The Trailblazer Award, while actor Chris Pratt won The Generation Award.
Image: File photo of Black Panther and Stranger Things
Los Angeles: Film Black Panther and hit TV show Stranger Things reigned at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, winning the most film awards and dominating the television field.
The show was hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who too took home an award herself for Best Comedic Performance in Girls Trip, reports variety.com.
"Black Panther" bagged four awards, including the Best Movie at the awards ceremony which was held on Monday night.
Actor Chadwick Boseman received two trophies - Best Hero and Best Movie Performance, while actor Michael B. Jordan received an award for being the Best Villain.
Boseman even gave his Best Hero award to real-life hero James Shaw Jr, who fought off a gunman at the Tennessee Waffle House shooting earlier this year.
"Stranger Things" walked away with three awards, including the Best Show and actress Millie Bobby Brown and actor Noah Schnapp took home trophies as well.
The Best Fight Award was bagged by "Wonder Woman" where actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) fought German soldiers in the film.
