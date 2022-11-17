MTV Splitsvilla 14: Akashlina Shares Her Experience Of Going On Date With Joshua

Every year, there is a special fascination among the masses regarding the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla. The latest season of the controversial show, MTV Splitsvilla 14 debuted on November 12 and within a few days, it has become a hot topic among social media users. Ever since the show began, contestant Joshua Chhabra has been receiving a lot of flak for his behaviour.

Now, Joshua’s behaviour with Akashlina Chandra, in the second episode of the show, has come under the scanner. Recently, a video of Akashlina’s interview with Villa Insider Anushka Mitra was shared by the makers on Fully Faltoo’s YouTube channel. In the video, Anushka asked the contestant about her experience of going on a date with Joshua Chhabra.

In her response, Akashlina Chandra said that it was the worst date of her life. She even called Joshua’s behaviour unacceptable. Elaborating on the same, Akashlina added that she was very upset that Joshua touched her without her permission. She said, “How can someone touch my face without my permission? I was very angry when Joshua touched me like that.” When Anushka asked her if she would give him a second chance, Akashlina quipped, “Absolutely not.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, In the MTV Splitsvilla 14 house, host Arjun Bijlani gave Joshua Chhabra a reality check about his behaviour in the show. In a bid to defend his actions, Joshua said that he had no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings and apologised too.

For those unaware, the makers of MTV Splitsvilla have chosen a tropical location for this season. Besides Joshua and Akashlina, the list of MTV Splitsvilla 14 contestants includes Shrea Prashad, Hamid Barkzi, Kashish Ratnani, Uorfi Javed, Kashish Thakur, Sakshi Dwivedi, Aagaz Akhtar, Saumya Bhandari, Sohail D, Rishabh Jaiswal, Pema Leilani, Amir Hossein, Aradhana Verma, Honey Kamboj, Oviya Darnal, Justin D’Cruz, Soundous Moufakir, Dhruvin Busa, and Sakshi Shrivas.

Read all the Latest Movies News here