MTV Splitsvilla X3: Aditi Rajput Wins With Jay Dudhane, Says 'I'd Love to Enter Bigg Boss'

The grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla X3 finally proved the age-old saying, ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’ when the couple Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput from Mumbai lifted the winning trophy. After witnessing a long journey of a resolute spirit involving tough tasks, gang wars, emotional outbursts and a sheer display of friendship, Jay and Aditi were announced as the winners of season 13. Defeating the semi-finalists Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav, the couple claimed the trophy by winning the finale task ‘Love Conquers’ which tested their physical and mental strength along with the depth of their connection.

“I had been trying to participate in Splitsvilla for 4-5 years. When I finally got the chance, the journey wasn’t easy. Jay and I were dumped in the very beginning, but got saved. Later we became the ideal couple. I am glad that Jay is my partner. We never really strategized much, because the show is pretty unpredictable. So we kept it real," Aditi told News18 after winning the show.

Right from the start, Jay and Aditi have been people’s favorites, sticking to each other, performing exceptionally in the tasks, and maintaining their bond with the rest of the Boombaam Gang. They ultimately proved their gang’s catchphrase “Teen ki yaari, sab pe bhaari” right. The beautiful chemistry and consistent performances caught the eye of the audience, fellow Splitsvillains and the mentors alike.

On winning the show, Aditi said, “I’m elated to win the show with Jay. We stood by each other since day 1 and showed everyone the power of our connection, and this win is nothing but a surreal feeling for us. Throughout this journey, Jay and I have had an exceptional understanding, chemistry, and strong friendship and that’s what made us win the show. Our Boombaam gang has always supported us, and it was a memorable experience to compete with our own friends in the finale. All of us on the show have had a roller coaster ride on Splitsvilla X3 and there’s nothing better than walking away with the winning title.”

While Jay has already moved on to Bigg Boss Marathi after winning Splitsvilla X3, Aditi too wants to continue her showbiz journey with reality shows. “I want to try for Roadies next. I had initially thought that it would be too tough for me, but I think I want to give it a shot once," said the girl from Dehradun.

Does she want to try for Bigg Boss as well, like other former Splitsvilla contestants? “I admire the journeys of ex-Splitsvillans like Divya Agarwal-Priyank Sharma, Ashish-Miesha, and Prince-Anuki. I am quite inspired by them. If a Bigg Boss offer comes, my bags are packed and ready," said Aditi. Divya Agarwal, who was on Splitsvilla X, recently won Bigg Boss OTT, and is strongly rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 15 as well.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal to Enter Salman Khan’s Show in Week 6?

Post the finale, Splitsvilla X3 host Rannvijay Singha said, “It’s overwhelming to witness the Splitsvilla finale, year on year. Hosting the show for eight seasons now, I look back and reminisce the moments we’ve experienced each time, and it only makes me happier. Shooting in the new normal, the 13th season has been special yet challenging for us in many ways, but we as a family made sure to make the journey worthwhile. The contestants went through a plethora of emotions and experiences through the season, showcased their ‘two sides of love’, and each one of them performed to the best of their abilities. Jay and Aditi stood like a rock with each other since the start and that mutual support paved the way for them. They truly deserved to win the season.”

Boss lady Sunny Leone said, “Splitsvilla is close to my heart, for it portrays the essence of forming relationships. The fundamentals of love, care, and connection are present year after year, but this season, we witnessed two sides of love at the Silver and Golden Villas. The dynamics of Gen-Z’s relationships gave me a new perspective, and watching the contestants mature emotionally was a wonderful experience. Jay and Aditi have been one of the strongest couples and one of my absolute favorites since day one. I’m extremely happy that they won.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.