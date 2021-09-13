MTV Video Music Awards: BTS Wins Best Group, Best K-Pop, Song of Summer, Shares Sweet Message for ARMYs

South Korean band BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan walked away with the Group of the Year Award, Song of Summer and the Best K-Pop Award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The septet consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook was also nominated in several other categories including the Song of the Year for Dynamite and Best Pop, Best Editing, Song of Summer and Best Choreography for Butter.

The K-pop group shared a pre-recorded message while accepting the award and au usual, thanked ARMYs for their win.

They also crooned Butter while accepting the K-pop award.

This is how their fans reacted to their win:

Jungkook: We feel so blessed and grateful for all the love we received this year*Congrats to BTS on winning ‘Best K-Pop’ w/ Butter at 2021 MTV VMAs pic.twitter.com/tRkxW51gNT— eternal summer (@eternalsummerjk) September 13, 2021

This win was smooth like butter — ⁷ JOON (@arii_wxly) September 13, 2021

congratulations bbs <3 even though this category was built to keep K-pop separate from the western industry and should probably be removed as a category, u still deserve the win! dont let the xenophobes get u down. we all love you and are rooting for you!— rachel⁷ (smooth like namu’s skin) (@rachellovesbts) September 13, 2021

Last year, BTS had walked away with four awards including the Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography. This year, they were up against BlackPink, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 among many others.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber took home the best pop song honour with Giveon for Peaches, Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Song of the Year, Billie Eilish won Video for Good for her ballad Your Power, Travis Scott won Best Hip-Hop for Franchise (featuring Young Thug & M.I.A.).

