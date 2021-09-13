MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber Enthrall with Their Rocking Performances

The MTV Video Music Awards are underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Doja Cat is hosting the ceremony and it will see a star-studded line up of performers. Here are the names of the performing artists.

Alicia Keys

Camilla Cabello

Chlöe of Chloe x Halle

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Kacey Musgraves

The Kid Laroi

Lil Nas X

Machine Gun Kelly

Kim Petras

Normani

Olivia Rodrigo

Ozuna

Travis Barker

Swedish House Mafia

Shawn Mendes

Tainy

Twenty One Pilots

Polo G

Swae Lee

Related | MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Winners List: Justin Bieber Bags Artist of the Year, Best Pop Song Trophies

Megan Thee Stallion entered the show as the second-leading nominee with six nominations. BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo each have five nods.

The Foo Fighters performed and then accepted the Global Icon Award, an honor handed out for the first time at the VMAs. The award recognizes an artist or band “whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.”

Bieber won artist of the year and kicked off the ceremony with an energetic performance that featured him rappelling from the ceiling of Barclays Center and launching into Stay with Kid LAROI and his single Ghost. He was performing for the first time since 2015 at the VMAs. He wore baggy clothes and a hat and delivered a rocking performance as fans danced to his tunes.

Lil Nas X won video of the year at MTV VMAs. He hit the stage with Jack Harlow, then he performed his controversial song Montero (Call Me by Your Name).

(With AP News inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here