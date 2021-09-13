MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Machine Gun Kelly, Conor McGregor Come Close to Fighting

At the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, rapper Machine Gun Kelly got into a physical altercation with MMA fighter and champion Conor McGregor. The incident happened at the red carpet and according to some of the images doing the rounds on the internet, Kelly and McGregor had to be separated by the security as they came close to exchanging blows. Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox was seen calming him down and keeping her hand on his chest to separate him from McGregor.

According to a report from TMZ, the altercation started after McGregor allegedly asked Kelly for a photo, which was denied. That somehow escalated into Kelly apparently pushing McGregor, which made the ex-UFC champion stumble backward while spilling his drink. That’s when McGregor allegedly threw his drink at Kelly, which only escalated the situation further as security attempted to keep the two celebrities apart.

They came very close to exchanging blows and McGregor was also seen charging at Kelly several times as security intervened and kept them separate.

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoN9qa9guU— Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

Things seemed to get a bit heated on tonight's red carpet. Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Connor Mcgregor👀 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/WNNZwqSX0y— Rap Galore Official (@RapGalore) September 12, 2021

Conor McGregory throws a punch at Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/AohsDnpHqt— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2021

After the incident Kelly was seen walking the red carpet with Fox as they posed for some pictures before entering the venue.

