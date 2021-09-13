MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Winners List: Justin Bieber Bags Artist of the Year, Best Pop Song Trophies

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are this year’s most nominated artists at the ongoing MTV Video Music Awards that are being held in New York.

Justin Bieber won artist of the year and kicked off the ceremony with an energetic performance that featured him rappelling from the ceiling of Barclays Center and launching into Stay with Kid LAROI and his single Ghost. The leading nominee heading into the show, Bieber also took home the best pop song honor with Giveon for Peaches. It was Bieber’s first VMAs performance in six years, and he is also competing for other top honors like video of the year for Popstar. Sporting baggy clothes and a hoodie, Bieber showed his appreciation for the awards being in-person and thanked his wife, Hailey, for supporting him.

“As we know, there’s so much going on in the world,” Bieber said during his acceptance speech after winning artist of the year. “We are in unprecedented times with COVID. Music is an amazing outlet to reach people together. We’re all here together.”

Meanwhile, BTS won Group of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Song of the Year, Billie Eilish won Video for Good for her ballad Your Power, Travis Scott won Best Hip-Hop for Franchise (featuring Young Thug & M.I.A.).

Eilish, who won the fan-voted video for good for her song Your Power, in her acceptance speech, said Alicia Keys kissed her on the cheek before she spoke about the satisfaction of writing the song and women empowerment.

The Foo Fighters performed and then accepted the Global Icon Award, an honor handed out for the first time at the VMAs. The award recognizes an artist or band “whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.”

(With AP News inputs)

