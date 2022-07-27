MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow Are Top Nominees; BTS Earns 4 Nods

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday and Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack with seven nods each, followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six each. Other artistes who are nominated this year are Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Madonna bagged a nomination in the best longform video category for her 14th studio album ‘Madame X.’ This is Madonna’s 69th nomination at the MTV VMAs. The 2022 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28. While Doja Cat hosted the VMAs last year, a host for 2022 has yet to be announced.

Here are all the nominees:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, Woman

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran, Shivers

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Olivia Rodrigo, Brutal

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele, Easy on Me

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, Woman

Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lizzo, About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Push Performance of the Year

Griff, One Night

Remi Wolf, Sexy Villain

Nessa Barrett, I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead

Seventeen, Rock With You

Mae Muller, Better Days

Gayle, abcdefu

Shenseea, R U That

Omar Apollo, Tamagotchi

Wet Leg, Chaise Longue

Muni Long, Baby Boo

Doechii, Persuasive

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie

Post Malone and The Weeknd, One Right Now

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, La Fama

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay

Best Pop

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, Woman

Ed Sheeran, Shivers

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lizzo, About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo, Traitor

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg, From the D 2 the LBC

Future ft. Drake and Tems, Wait for U

Kendrick Lamar, N95

Latto, Big Energy

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby, Do We Have a Problem?

Pusha T, Diet Coke

Best Rock

Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young

Jack White, Taking Me Back

Muse, Won’t Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer

Shinedown, Planet Zero

Three Days Grace, So Called Life

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear, Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons and JID, Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow, Emo Girl

Måneskin, I Wanna Be Your Slave

Panic! at the Disco, Viva Las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots, Saturday

Willow and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker, G R O W

Best Latin

Anitta, Envolver

Bad Bunny, Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G and Karol G, Mamiii

Daddy Yankee, Remix

Farruko, Pepas

J Balvin and Skrillex, In Da Getto

Best R&B

Alicia Keys, City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe, Have Mercy

H.E.R., For Anyone

Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side

Summer Walker and SZA and Cardi B, No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd, Out Of Time

Best K-pop

BTS, Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Itzy, Loco

Lisa, Lalisa

Seventeen, Hot

Stray Kids, Maniac

Twice, The Feels

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar, The Heart Part 5

Latto, P*ssy

Lizzo, About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama, This Hell

Stromae, Fils de Joie

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters, Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed

Madonna, Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo, Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, Bam Bam

Harry Styles, As It Was

Kendrick Lamar, N95

Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran, Shivers

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele, Oh My God

Doja Cat, Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves, Simple Times

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Coldplay and BTS, My Universe

Kendrick Lamar, The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay

Best Choreography

BTS, Permission to Dance

Doja Cat, Woman

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd, Tears In The Club

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Normani ft. Cardi B, Wild Side

Best Editing

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties

Doja Cat, Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo, Brutal

Rosalía, Saoko

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, Take My Breath

