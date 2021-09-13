MTV Video Music Awards: Megan Fox Dares to Flaunt Her Curves in Revealing Thierry Mugler Wet Dress, See Pics

Megan Fox was the real head-turner at the 40th edition of MTV Video Music Awards, held at Brooklyn, New York. Megan arrived with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and flaunted her enviable figure in a Thierry Mugler wet dress. Her look was very reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s look at the 2019 Met Gala. Interestingly, both Kim adn Megan’s wet dresses were designed by Mugler.

Megan donned a completely nude sheer see-through dress that featured pops of glistening embroidered accents. She posted some pictures with Kelly on Instagram and later on the red carpet, both posed for the photographers. Megan’s bold look has fans gushing over her beauty and fitness.

At the red carpet of the VMAs, Kelly got into an altercation with Conor McGregor and Megan was seen trying to keep things calm by pushing away Kelly as security intervened.

How do you like Megan’s bold look from the VMAs?

