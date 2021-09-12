MTV Video Music Awards: Where to Watch, Nominees and Everything Else You Need to Know

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards is returning to New York City, airing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12. The award show primarily recognises the year’s most successful music videos across different genres and also honours a specific artist’s contribution over the year with the Artist of the Year award.

Who is nominated

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for “Peaches," and video of the year for “Popstar," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake. He will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for “WAP," the racy video with rapper Cardi B.

Other contenders for the year’s best artist are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Video of the year nominees include Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits," Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears."

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Rodrigo earned five nominations each.

The venue

This year, the show will take place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center. Last year, the VMAs were filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is hosting?

Singer-rapper Doja Cat will serve as the host of the show. The “Say So" hitmaker, 24, announced the news on Twitter in August. According to Billboard, this will be the first time in history that the host was nominated for video of the year that same year.

How to watch

Viewers can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs on MTV India and Vh1 India on September 13 starting from 5.30 am.

(With inputs from Reuters)

