CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Movies » MTV VMAs 2021: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Skip Awards Despite Singer’s Nominations
1-MIN READ

MTV VMAs 2021: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Skip Awards Despite Singer’s Nominations

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande bagged three nominations- Best Choreography, Best Pop Video and Artist of the Year.

Ariana Grande, despite bagging three nominations- Best Choreography, Best Pop Video and Artist of the Year, skipped the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and her fans couldn’t be more disappointed. Ariana fans were looking forward to her red carpet debut with her husband Dalton Gomez, who she married earlier this year. The Positions singer lost the Best Pop Video Award to Olivia Rodrigo and it seems the pop star chose to avoid the awards due to the impending risks of the pandemic.

Ariana and Dalton who have been keeping a low profile about their personal life, met before the pandemic when he was hired to find Ariana a new home in Los Angeles.

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met," a source told Us Weekly in August 2020.

According to a source quoted by an entertainment portal, the lovebirds can’t wait to start a family.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 13, 2021, 10:09 IST