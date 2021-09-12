MTV VMAs: BTS Up Against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber in Multiple Nominations

Following last year’s hybrid mode of celebration, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards is back this year and will be airing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee stallion bagged the maximum nomination this year, however, ARMYs all over the world are looking forward to the Award show as BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan has scored a significant number of nominations this year. They landed four nominations for Butter and one for Dynamite.

The septet, consisting of RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook has been nominated in the category song of the year for their 2020 release Dynamite and will be competing against Cardi B’s WAP, Dua Lipa’s Levitating, 24kGoldn’s Mood, Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Leave the Door Open and Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License.

Here are the rest of the categories they have been nominated in:

Best Pop

BTS - Butter

Ariana Grande - Positions

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U

Shawn Mendes - Wonder

Taylor Swift - Willow

Best K-pop

BTS- Butter

(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

Monsta X - Gambler

SEVENTEEN - Ready to love

TWICE - Alcohol-Fre

Best Choreography

BTS- Butter, Choreography by Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ariana Grande - 34+35, Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits, Choreography by Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters - Shame Shame, Choreography by Nina McNeely

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness, choreography by Paul Roberts

Marshmello and Halsey - Be Kind, Choreography by Dani Vitale

Best Editing

BTS- Butter

Bruno Mars- Leave the Door Open

Drake - What’s Next

Harry Styles- Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

BTS only have Army that’s why we need to keep voting for them to win best group at #VMAs if you have ever wanted to get involved, now is your time to do so on MTV insta you can vote unlimited amount of times! #bts #btsarmy #mtv pic.twitter.com/J1LJ1vkxdP— abbie⁷ joon’s bday (@jiminglow7) September 6, 2021

Song of Summer

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Butter by BTS

Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Every Chance I Get by DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Need to Know by Doja Cat

Levitating by Dua Lipa

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon

Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Stay by The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber

Industry Baby by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

Rumors by Lizzo ft. Cardi B.

Thot S— by Megan Thee Stallion

Wild Side by Normani ft. Cardi B

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrig

Summer of Love by Shawn Mendes & Tainy

Last year, BTS had walked away with four awards including the Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography. This year, the voting for the Best Group and Song of Summer has been done through MTV’s Instagram stories as usual. Stay and Butter are now up against each other for Song of Summer, and for the Best Group, BTS faces Black Pink.

ARMYs are also looking forward to a BTS performance.

Viewers can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs on MTV India and Vh1 India on September 13 starting from 5.30 am.

