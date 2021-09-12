MTV VMAs: BTS Up Against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber in Multiple Nominations

Following last year’s hybrid mode of celebration, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards is back this year and will be airing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee stallion bagged the maximum nomination this year, however, ARMYs all over the world are looking forward to the Award show as BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan has scored a significant number of nominations this year. They landed four nominations for Butter and one for Dynamite.
The septet, consisting of RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook has been nominated in the category song of the year for their 2020 release Dynamite and will be competing against Cardi B’s WAP, Dua Lipa’s Levitating, 24kGoldn’s Mood, Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak’s Leave the Door Open and Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License.
Here are the rest of the categories they have been nominated in:
Best Pop
BTS - Butter
Ariana Grande - Positions
Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4 U
Shawn Mendes - Wonder
Taylor Swift - Willow
Best K-pop
BTS- Butter
(G)I-DLE - DUMDi DUMDi
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
Monsta X - Gambler
SEVENTEEN - Ready to love
TWICE - Alcohol-Fre
Best Choreography
BTS- Butter, Choreography by Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ariana Grande - 34+35, Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits, Choreography by Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters - Shame Shame, Choreography by Nina McNeely
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness, choreography by Paul Roberts
Marshmello and Halsey - Be Kind, Choreography by Dani Vitale
Best Editing
BTS- Butter
Bruno Mars- Leave the Door Open
Drake - What’s Next
Harry Styles- Treat People With Kindness
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - Peaches
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - Prisoner
Group of the Year
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
BTS only have Army that’s why we need to keep voting for them to win best group at #VMAs if you have ever wanted to get involved, now is your time to do so on MTV insta you can vote unlimited amount of times! #bts #btsarmy #mtv pic.twitter.com/J1LJ1vkxdP— abbie⁷ joon’s bday (@jiminglow7) September 6, 2021
Song of Summer
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Butter by BTS
Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello
Every Chance I Get by DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk
Need to Know by Doja Cat
Levitating by Dua Lipa
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon
Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Stay by The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
Industry Baby by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
Rumors by Lizzo ft. Cardi B.
Thot S— by Megan Thee Stallion
Wild Side by Normani ft. Cardi B
Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrig
Summer of Love by Shawn Mendes & Tainy
Last year, BTS had walked away with four awards including the Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography. This year, the voting for the Best Group and Song of Summer has been done through MTV’s Instagram stories as usual. Stay and Butter are now up against each other for Song of Summer, and for the Best Group, BTS faces Black Pink.
ARMYs are also looking forward to a BTS performance.
Viewers can watch the 2021 MTV VMAs on MTV India and Vh1 India on September 13 starting from 5.30 am.
