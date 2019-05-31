English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
MTV's Dating Show 'Are You The One?' First to Feature Sexually Fluid Cast
MTV is flipping the script on dating, broadcasting what it says is the first reality dating competition show in which all the contestants identify as sexually fluid.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
MTV is flipping the script on dating, broadcasting what it says is the first reality dating competition show in which all the contestants identify as sexually fluid.
“Are You The One?” will air in June featuring 16 men and women in their 20s, all of whom experience changes in their attraction to men or women or both, MTV said on Thursday.
The eighth season of the U.S. reality show, in which singles hope to find a perfect match, will be the first dating show to feature an entire cast that is sexually fluid, MTV said. The winning couple split a $1 million cash prize.
The youth-oriented cable TV channel said the show will include stories about coming out, discovering sexual identity and finding love as a sexually fluid person.
The announcement follows the decision by MTV in 2017 to dispense with gender classifications for its annual movie and television awards, replacing its best actor and best actress categories with a single, all-embracing best actor entry.
The new season of “Are You The One?” premieres on MTV on June 26.
Follow @News18Movies for more
“Are You The One?” will air in June featuring 16 men and women in their 20s, all of whom experience changes in their attraction to men or women or both, MTV said on Thursday.
The eighth season of the U.S. reality show, in which singles hope to find a perfect match, will be the first dating show to feature an entire cast that is sexually fluid, MTV said. The winning couple split a $1 million cash prize.
The youth-oriented cable TV channel said the show will include stories about coming out, discovering sexual identity and finding love as a sexually fluid person.
The announcement follows the decision by MTV in 2017 to dispense with gender classifications for its annual movie and television awards, replacing its best actor and best actress categories with a single, all-embracing best actor entry.
The new season of “Are You The One?” premieres on MTV on June 26.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results