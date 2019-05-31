Take the pledge to vote

MTV's Dating Show 'Are You The One?' First to Feature Sexually Fluid Cast

MTV is flipping the script on dating, broadcasting what it says is the first reality dating competition show in which all the contestants identify as sexually fluid.

MTV is flipping the script on dating, broadcasting what it says is the first reality dating competition show in which all the contestants identify as sexually fluid.

“Are You The One?” will air in June featuring 16 men and women in their 20s, all of whom experience changes in their attraction to men or women or both, MTV said on Thursday.

The eighth season of the U.S. reality show, in which singles hope to find a perfect match, will be the first dating show to feature an entire cast that is sexually fluid, MTV said. The winning couple split a $1 million cash prize.

The youth-oriented cable TV channel said the show will include stories about coming out, discovering sexual identity and finding love as a sexually fluid person.

The announcement follows the decision by MTV in 2017 to dispense with gender classifications for its annual movie and television awards, replacing its best actor and best actress categories with a single, all-embracing best actor entry.

The new season of “Are You The One?” premieres on MTV on June 26.

