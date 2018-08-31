Much Before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Had Put Up This Actresses' Photo in His Room

The world witnessed a truly royal wedding when Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle exchanged vows in front of a global audience. But long before Harry fell for the Suits star, there was another actress who found a place in his school dorm. Of late, Prince Harry's pictures from Eton College are making rounds of the internet.These pictures include the course of his life in school with the usual activites like polishing boots and toasting bread. Despite being a royal and a student of the prestigious school, the prince's dorm room looks like just another teenage boy's hideout.As the pictures surfaced, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry noticed her poster in his dorm. Her picture was pinned on the wall and now it has got everyone talking about it, including the actress herself. Sharing the picture, Halle wrote, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott".Halle Berry is the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball and is popular for her roles in films like Catwoman, Swordfish and Die Another Day, among others.It's not just Prince Harry's dorm pictures that have gone viral on the internet; there are also pictures of him in the campus as he learns art, plays cricket and rugby.Take a look at the pictures.