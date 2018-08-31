English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Much Before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Had Put Up This Actresses' Photo in His Room
Long before Prince Harry fell for the Suits star, there was another actress who found a place in his dorm.
File photo: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. (Image: AP)
The world witnessed a truly royal wedding when Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle exchanged vows in front of a global audience. But long before Harry fell for the Suits star, there was another actress who found a place in his school dorm. Of late, Prince Harry's pictures from Eton College are making rounds of the internet.
These pictures include the course of his life in school with the usual activites like polishing boots and toasting bread. Despite being a royal and a student of the prestigious school, the prince's dorm room looks like just another teenage boy's hideout.
As the pictures surfaced, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry noticed her poster in his dorm. Her picture was pinned on the wall and now it has got everyone talking about it, including the actress herself. Sharing the picture, Halle wrote, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott".
Halle Berry is the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball and is popular for her roles in films like Catwoman, Swordfish and Die Another Day, among others.
It's not just Prince Harry's dorm pictures that have gone viral on the internet; there are also pictures of him in the campus as he learns art, plays cricket and rugby.
Take a look at the pictures.
Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott pic.twitter.com/nTBS9hKwWO— Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2018
Long before he met Meghan Markle, #PrinceHarry was just a normal teenager studying for his exams. And back in 2003, a group of photographers went to Harry’s boarding school (the exclusive all-boys Eton College in Berkshire) to give us a glimpse of his refreshingly normal childhood (well, normal-ish). Check out these snaps of an 18-year-old Prince Harry that are totally priceless. (Psst: How cute is the framed photo of Princess Diana on his desk?)
