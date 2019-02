Much Like Us All, Miley Cyrus Can’t Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars After-Party Look

Actress Priyanka Chopra's appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party has left not only fans but also singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who was once romantically linked to Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, in awe of her.When celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff on Monday posted a photograph of Priyanka's party look on Instagram, Miley's comment on it set tongues wagging.Miley complimented Priyanka saying, "pretty love".Priyanka walked the Oscars after-party’s red carpet in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit. After the event, they took to social media to share photographs of themselves as they shared some fun and intimate moments together.Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o also took to Instagram to share a story of her happiness on meeting the newlyweds."Finally met the Jonases," wrote the actress of the film, which won three Oscars on Sunday night.Re-posting Lupita's post, Priyanka said: "So good seeing you, Lupita, we need to do it more often!"