Much Like Us All, Miley Cyrus Can’t Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars After-Party Look

Here’s what Miley said of Priyanka’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look.

Updated:February 26, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra's appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party has left not only fans but also singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who was once romantically linked to Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, in awe of her.

When celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff on Monday posted a photograph of Priyanka's party look on Instagram, Miley's comment on it set tongues wagging.

Miley complimented Priyanka saying, "pretty love".

Priyanka walked the Oscars after-party’s red carpet in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit. After the event, they took to social media to share photographs of themselves as they shared some fun and intimate moments together.











Funniest guy I know. ❤️💋

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o also took to Instagram to share a story of her happiness on meeting the newlyweds.

"Finally met the Jonases," wrote the actress of the film, which won three Oscars on Sunday night.

Re-posting Lupita's post, Priyanka said: "So good seeing you, Lupita, we need to do it more often!"

