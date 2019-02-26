English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Much Like Us All, Miley Cyrus Can’t Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars After-Party Look
Here’s what Miley said of Priyanka’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look.
Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra's appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party has left not only fans but also singer-actress Miley Cyrus, who was once romantically linked to Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, in awe of her.
When celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff on Monday posted a photograph of Priyanka's party look on Instagram, Miley's comment on it set tongues wagging.
Miley complimented Priyanka saying, "pretty love".
Priyanka walked the Oscars after-party’s red carpet in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit. After the event, they took to social media to share photographs of themselves as they shared some fun and intimate moments together.
Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o also took to Instagram to share a story of her happiness on meeting the newlyweds.
"Finally met the Jonases," wrote the actress of the film, which won three Oscars on Sunday night.
Re-posting Lupita's post, Priyanka said: "So good seeing you, Lupita, we need to do it more often!"
Follow @News18Movies for more.
When celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff on Monday posted a photograph of Priyanka's party look on Instagram, Miley's comment on it set tongues wagging.
Miley complimented Priyanka saying, "pretty love".
Priyanka walked the Oscars after-party’s red carpet in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit. After the event, they took to social media to share photographs of themselves as they shared some fun and intimate moments together.
Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o also took to Instagram to share a story of her happiness on meeting the newlyweds.
"Finally met the Jonases," wrote the actress of the film, which won three Oscars on Sunday night.
Re-posting Lupita's post, Priyanka said: "So good seeing you, Lupita, we need to do it more often!"
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England Need to Avoid 'Moments of Madness' to Win World Cup - Vaughan
- Double Clasico Could be Pivotal for Barcelona - Clement Lenglet
- Cartwright Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion During Domestic Match
- Surgical Strike 2.0: Five Aerial Vehicles Which The Indian Armed Forces Can Call up if Needed to Protect The Borders
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results