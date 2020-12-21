Here's Why Patty Jenkins is Doubtful About a Third 'Wonder Woman' Film

New Delhi: With the changing cinema landscape amid the coronavirus pandemic, director Patty Jenkins says it is “questionable” whether a third film in the “Wonder Woman” franchise will be made following Warner Bros’ decision to opt for a theatrical-and-digital model to release its films. Earlier this month, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC’s “Wonder Woman” movies, announced a “unique one-year plan” as a strategic response to the impact of the pandemic, particularly in the US, where its entire slate of films for the year 2021 will be released both theatrically and on its streamer HBO Max.

Gal Gadot-starrer “Wonder Woman 1984”, a sequel to 2017 blockbuster “Wonder Woman”, will debut on HBO Max as well as movie theatres on Christmas in the US. Jenkins, who also directed the original, said she would love to come back for a third installment only when Warner Bros “goes back to being a full theatrical studio”.

“Before the pandemic, the world would have gone along. We probably would have even made a deal for ‘Wonder Woman 3’ and figured out when and how I could fit that into my schedule. “Now it all really is much more questionable whether we will do it at all and how we will do it. So, that’s going to be an interesting thing. I would still love to do it but only (if) Warner Bros goes back to being a full theatrical studio,” the director told .