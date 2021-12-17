Mugdha Godbole To Enter Popular Marathi Show Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Marathi television series, Thipkyanchi Rangoli, airing on Star Pravah has become a hot favourite of viewers within a short span of time. The characters of this show have made a place in the hearts of viewers and the show is getting high TRP. Reports state that Mugdha Godbole, actress and famous screen writer, will be entering the show soon.

Mugdha Godbole is going to play the role of Apoorva’s mother in the show, according to reports. Mugdha Godbole has acted in many shows Shrimanta Gharchi Sunn, Dusari Ghostaa, Kadachit, Ankur etc. Mugdha has played an important role in the play Hamlet, the classic drama written by William Shakespeare.

The show Thipkyanchi Rangoli has Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Chetan Wadnere in the lead roles. Dnyanada and Chetan both have played lead roles together in many shows before. The duo is one of the most popular couple on the small screen. Now it is to be seen how the entry of Mugha Godbole will be played out on screen.

Before this show, Mugdha Godbole was in the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, where she played the role of Dr Vasudha Desai. The show is going through a lot of twists and turns and is also a hit among the audience.

Recently, Mugdha lamented about the quality of writing in shows, saying that not enough thought goes into the scripts nowadays. There is a proliferation of television shows on the screen, but the scripts are shoddy and not much work goes into them, she complained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.