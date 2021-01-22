Mugdha Godse Opens up on Her 14 Years Age Difference with Rahul Dev

Model-turned-actress Mugdha Godse has been in a relationship with actor Rahul Dev for over seven years now. Their equation remains unfazed by the 14-year age gap between them. The much adored couple has often spoken about their age difference and maintained that when it comes to love, age is just a number. During a recent interview with Zoom Digital, Mugdha opened up about how she looks at their age gap. She said that one cannot decide something because of age.

She added her perspective on love doesn’t entail something like that. She further explained that it never came in the way of their love because it is not like shopping that you go looking for a red bag and buy it. Mugdha said that when one falls in love, they realise it all comes along with it. “You do not decide. I do not look at it that way. Hum shopping nai karne jare hai, like red bag chahiye (This is not like shopping, where you go in wanting a red bag). You just know you fall in love and you realise it comes along with all these,” she said.

Back in 2013, Rahul and Mugdha crossed paths at a common friend’s wedding. It didn’t take too long for cupid to strike and the duo fell in love. Mugdha officially confirmed her relationship with Rahul in 2015.

Rahul was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, Rina, who died after a long battle with cancer in 2009. They had a son together named Siddhant. In an earlier interview to BollywoodLife, Mugdha mentioned that her equation with Siddhant is very good. She asserted that he is very well brought up and is a kind and loving boy. In the same interaction, Mugdha had said that she didn't even realise how quickly seven years with Rahul went by. The everyday journey became beautiful by the day. She added that every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but when one acknowledges ups are more than the downs, then one knows that they are in the right place.

Mugdha made her big Bollywood debut in 2008 with Fashion directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Twelve years ago, she shared screen space with the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. She later went on to star in films such as Jail, Will You Marry Me? and Bezubaan Ishq. Rahul, on the other hand, has been a part of the industry for a long time. He has featured in films like Champion, Asoka and 88 Antop Hill.