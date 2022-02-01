Mugdha Godse Opens Up On her Relationship With Rahul Dev; Talks About Her Admiration for Co-Star Priyanka Chopra

Mugdha Godse has successfully carved out a niche for herself in Bollywood through her film choices and strong performances. After nearly two decades in the spotlight, the actress has featured in several films such as ‘Fashion,’ ‘Jail,’ and ‘Heroine,’ among others. In an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about her acting career, her relationship with boyfriend Rahul Dev, her passion to be a part of female-centric content, and more.

The actress had a successful career in the entertainment industry for 20 years. She began her career as a model and worked for 6-7 years before breaking into the film industry. The actress goes on to say that her career has been “progressive and fruitful," and she is pleased to see her career graph “always going up."

Looking back on her journey, which began in 2002 with a move to Mumbai and entry into a mega-model contest, Mugdha says, “she didn’t plan on anything and yet everything fell into the right places." She believes she “followed her heart" throughout her journey, which led her to where she is now.

She was a well-known supermodel with no intention of ever making her film debut when she was offered Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial ‘Fashion’ in 2008. She went on to say that the success of the film “changed everything" for her and convinced her to forgo her plans of “getting back to the runway."

Looking back on her time working on Fashion with Priyanka Chopra, she describes her as a “great co-star anyone can work with." The actress praised the Baywatch star, saying she is “very proud of her accomplishments" and believes she is a true example of “beauty with brains."

Bollywood Power Couple Mugdha and Rahul Dev will be celebrating their nine glorious years together in July of this year. Rahul and Mugdha met by chance at the wedding of a mutual friend, Anupam Mittal, a well-known entrepreneur and the founder of Shaddi.com. Years later, she confides in Anupam, who is currently a ‘Shark’ investor on the Indian version of ‘Shark Tank’, “I tell them that they matched us unknowingly at their wedding. Kisi ke naseeb main do logon ko milana likha hai toh it can happen at their own wedding too!"

Mughda also reflects on her first impression of Rahul. “She found him to be a very sorted and simple human being," she says.

The actress has been avoiding marriage questions from the media for quite some time, and when asked why, she says, “While marriage is a topic of discussion, we are very happy the way it is right now. Trust me, living in is nothing less than being married. Why do you think people get married? Maybe because they want security, labelling of the relationship, feeling of togetherness, etc. We both already feel all of those things with each other. Also, we have very different thought processes. We are no drama people. We are very secure financially, personally and mentally. No one is going anywhere. It’s all in the ‘feel’ that’s more important for us than any other thing!"

On the professional front, Mugdha expressed interest in working in television in a recent interview, making the effort to not limit herself to one medium. In response, the actress stated, “For me work is work. It is all about how much I enjoy doing it. Whether my work gets featured on a big screen, small screen or on OTT, it’s not my concern. I am fine with anything as long as people can watch and enjoy my work."

With the recent surge of female-centric content, especially on OTT, Mugdha expressed her desire to be a part of such amazing content, particularly “as a leading character in a female-centric story." She goes on to say that she is eager to be a part of some “great scripts, amazing roles, and brilliant teams."

For the lesser-known, Mugdha is a former model who was a semi-finalist in Femina Miss India 2004 and is also known for her roles in films such as ‘Jail’ and ‘Thani Oruvan,’ among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.