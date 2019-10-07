Mugen Rao Wins Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, Sandy Master Becomes First Runner-up

Mugen Rao has won Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. Mugen Rao, a renowned singer, actor and composer, defeated finalist Sandy Master to bag the winning cheque of Rs 50 lakh. Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 started on June 23 and the season was hosted by Kamal Haasan.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 was quite an eventful one as all the evicted contestants were asked to pick their favourite final contestants. Minutes before announcing the name of the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, host Kamal Haasan asked both the finalists to switch off the lights inside the Bigg Boss house and join him on the stage.

A total of 20 crore votes was recorded in the finals polls, of which winner Mugen Rao received over 7 crore votes. From among the five finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil’s season 3 - Mugen Rao, Sandy Master, Losliya Mariyanesan and Sherin Shringar – it was finally a fight between Mugen and Sandy.

Sri Lankan newsreader Losliya was the last to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house and her eviction was announced by host Kamal Haasan’s daughter, actor Shruti Haasan. Shruti also met the finalists along with Kamal Haasan who also surprised the final contestants by entering the Bigg Boss house and giving them special gifts.

Winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 2, Rythvika was also invited as a special guest at the season 3 finale and she went inside the house to meet the finalists.

Earlier, a special set of awards were given by Kamal Haasan to the contestants. Kavin received the 'Game Changer' award while 'Guts and Grit' was awarded to Vanitha. 'The Most Disciplined' award was given to Cheran. Sherin was awarded 'The Best Buddy in the House' while Tharsan was declared as 'The All-rounder'.

Kamal Haasan also surprised all, when he announced that he has signed Tharsan with his production house Raaj Kamal Films International. “I have seen my mother cry before. But today for the first time, I am seeing her shed tears of happiness,” Tharsan said.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 finale saw performances by veena player Rajesh Vaidya, imitation artistes and ex-contestants Vanitha Vijaykumar, Sakshi Agarwal, Kasthuri Shankar.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 saw a total of 16 contestants entering the house – Tharshan Thiyagarajah, Sandy, Mugen Rao, Meera Mithun, Fathima Babu, Losliya Mariyanesan, Sakshi Agarwal, Jangiri Madhumitha, Kavin, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Saravanan, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Cheran, Sherin Shringar, Mohan Vaidya and Reshma Pasupuleti.

Meera Mithun and Kasthuri Shankar entered the Bigg Boss house later as wild card entries.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.