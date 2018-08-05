English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical to Premiere in Kuala Lumpur
Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical has live singing, intricately designed choreography, noteworthy performances, world-class production design and elaborate and elegant costumes by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Youtube/ A still from a song of Mughal-e-Azam
Loading...
Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, the hit stage show based on K. Asif's 1960 directorial, will premiere in Kuala Lumpur next week.
It will be staged at the Istana Budaya also known as the Palace of Culture in the Malaysian capital on August 10 and August 11, marking the second international tour of the musical extravaganza after Dubai.
The musical will run for about two hours and twenty minutes each night at Istana Budaya. It is in Hindi but there will be two LED screens carrying Bahasa Malaysia and English subtitles.
MI Cultural Event Sdn Bhd (MICE) Director Datuk Nabhesh Khanna, who has been instrumental in taking the musical to Kuala Lumpur, said in a statement: "We have worked very hard to bring the prestigious play to Malaysia. We approached the Indian High Commission which in turn got the Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to be part of the cultural exchange project. As such, it is now a government-to-government project."
The musical's director Feroz Abbas Khan said the show's story has an universal appeal which transcends barriers of language and culture. "It is a story of love that seems to connect with audiences everywhere. We are delighted that the play is travelling to Malaysia as part of a cultural exchange between the two governments. It encourages artistes to work harder when governments support such work, Khan said.
Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical has live singing, intricately designed choreography, noteworthy performances, world-class production design and elaborate and elegant costumes by Manish Malhotra.
Also Watch
It will be staged at the Istana Budaya also known as the Palace of Culture in the Malaysian capital on August 10 and August 11, marking the second international tour of the musical extravaganza after Dubai.
The musical will run for about two hours and twenty minutes each night at Istana Budaya. It is in Hindi but there will be two LED screens carrying Bahasa Malaysia and English subtitles.
MI Cultural Event Sdn Bhd (MICE) Director Datuk Nabhesh Khanna, who has been instrumental in taking the musical to Kuala Lumpur, said in a statement: "We have worked very hard to bring the prestigious play to Malaysia. We approached the Indian High Commission which in turn got the Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to be part of the cultural exchange project. As such, it is now a government-to-government project."
The musical's director Feroz Abbas Khan said the show's story has an universal appeal which transcends barriers of language and culture. "It is a story of love that seems to connect with audiences everywhere. We are delighted that the play is travelling to Malaysia as part of a cultural exchange between the two governments. It encourages artistes to work harder when governments support such work, Khan said.
Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical has live singing, intricately designed choreography, noteworthy performances, world-class production design and elaborate and elegant costumes by Manish Malhotra.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Crucial Eagle Gives Fiji Title to Gaganjeet Bhullar
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
- Friendship Day: Bidding Adieu to 'Hip Hip Hurray' Days, How Indian TV Got Mired in Race for TRP
- Fanney Khan Review: Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Starrer is a Muddled Mess of a Film
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...