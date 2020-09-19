Mujhe Insaaf De Do: Sushant Singh Rajput Tribute Song Talks of Justice for Late Actor

A song dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput collages video clips featuring the late actor, to let fans re-live memories of their favourite star. Titled "Mujhe insaaf de do", the song is composed and sung by Mayank Pant and penned by Lali Mishra.

Talking about the inspiration behind the song, producer Kumar Raj told IANS: "For an entire month after Sushant's death, we had so many questions in our minds that no one could answer. His wellwishers, friends, and people who knew him were putting out their memories about him, and how they could not accept that he would take such a step."

He continued: "Things began to get clearer when his family came forward and filed an FIR. There was no turning back from there and everyone had only one motto in their mind -- we want justice for Sushant and want to know the truth. This gave me the inspiration to support this movement."

How did he think of featuring Sushant in the tribute video for the actor? "Once the song was ready, it was very difficult for us to decide on the screenplay and what to add, as we did not want to show anyone in wrong light because the investigation was still on. We finally decided to keep the video around Sushant and show his journey, as he had such a beautiful and accomplished career, which we all should remember him by," the producer said.

Since the song talks about ‘insaaf' or justice, does he suspect foul play in the actor's death? The producer replied: "It is very difficult to say if it was a murder or suicide, but I can say one thing -- the fact will not be hidden for long. The CBI will surely reach to the bottom of this, the truth will be out soon and the guilty will be punished."