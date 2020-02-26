Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaz Gill No Longer Likes 'SidNaz Drama'

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge entertains its viewers with lots of drama on a daily basis. The show is helping Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhbara in finding their life partners from an array of participants.

Contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress Shehnaz and Paras, who have asked the participants to pace up their game. A new promo video shows that the contestants are given a task, in which they are supposed to collect maximum points to buy a present for Shehnaz and Paras.

But, Paras and Shehnaz do not seem to like the gifts. Expressing his displeasure, Paras is seen telling the girls that he does not expect them to buy him a card or a teddy bear.

Shehnaz, on the other hand, took a jibe at a contestant, who got a teddy bear with Sidnaz written on it and said she no longer like the drama around it.

As the teaser progresses, Paras and Shehnaz can be seen throwing the presents into the bonfire. Paras asks the girls to try and know him better, while Shehnaz tells the male contestants to play a real game.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz’s name was linked with Sidharth Shukla, who also won the reality show. Due to their growing bond, their fans used the hashtag #SidNaz for them. Besides, Paras’s was known to share a special relationship with Mahira Sharma.

