'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Winner Aanchal Khurana Explains Why She Fought With Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestants Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill recently concluded their show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While Paras chose a recent wild-card entry Aanchal Khurana as her partner, Shehnaaz walked out single, since she said she did not have feelings for any contestant.

Post her win, Aanchal talked about her recent spat with Shehnaaz on the show, over co-contestant Ankita Shrivastava which made it to the headlines since Paras had also walked out from the sets in a fit of rage during the argument.

Clarifying the same, Aanchal said, "I didn't have an argument with Shehnaaz. She simply jumped into the matter. Ab Paras ke liye jo ladkiyan aayi hai unka obviously discussion ya argument hoga hi na. We all were there to impress and win his heart. Basically, Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz were fond of Ankita but Paras was not feeling any connection with her. And this brother-sister duo were forcing her on Paras by naming her Ankita Chhabra and all."

Aanchal further mentioned how Shehnaaz herself was stuck on his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla instead of concentrating on choosing a partner and said, "Tum khud Shukla ke chakar mein baithe hue ho, tumhare liye jo andar ladke aaye hai, tumhe unme koi interest nahi hai, tumhara poora interest Paras ko Ankita ke saath fit karne mein hai."

The argument began when Aanchal pointed out Ankita for being comfortable with all the other male contestants in the house, despite having come to impress Paras. This had not gone down well with Shehnaaz. The argument then ensued between Paras and Shehnaaz, when the latter asked him to "Get lost," when he threatened to leave the show.

Explaining what she said about Ankita to Paras, Aanchal further said, "I was on the show to impress Paras and not these two. So, during one of our dates, Paras asked me what do I think about Ankita as I have come from out and seen the episodes. I just told him what I saw. Ankita is very much comfortable with boys and have no qualms in sitting on their laps. I have seen her sitting on Balraj's (Sayal) lap and then once asking for a kiss. At the same time you asking for a kiss from Paras also."

Aanchal added that her intention was not to demean but only share how her nature was. She said, "I just wanted to tell Paras that she has an outgoing and frank nature which is her choice. I just said, 'I don't think you would like all that as I know you are a possessive person. I have seen how protective you were for your friend, Mahira in Bigg Boss and corrected her when she was talking to Asim Riaz or Vishal Aditya Singh.' To which Paras said, 'You are right. I might not be able to spend my life with such girl.' Now, all these things Shehnaaz took to another level and started bashing me for saying you are raising a finger on a girl's character!!"

Aanchal further raised questions at Shehnaaz Gill in the interview and wa quoted, "But I really want to ask her, what about the times when she used to ask all the girls, 'Tum mein se kaun kaun virgin hai ye batao?' Ye ladkiyo ke character par sawal uthana nahi hua? And that to not once but thrice on the show, but I think it was telecast only once during an elimination round. She used to say, 'Tum mein se kaun satisavitri baithi hai vo batao?' Ye sab character assassination nahi hai to kya hai? Being frank with boys is Ankita's choice, it's not a bad thing."

However, Aanchal feels she stands corrected since Ankita walked out of the show with Balraj as her partner, in the finale. "By the end of the day, it was proven that I was not wrong. I always said Balraj has a strong connection with Ankita and it's proven," she said.

Mujhse Shadi Karoge was wrapped up with a hurried finale due to the COVID-19 scare for the contestants.

