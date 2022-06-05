Mukesh Ambani Gets Clicked With Grandson Prithvi As They Attend Radhika Merchant's Arangetram

Mukesh Ambani formally introduced his grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani at Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram. Merchant, who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Virent Merchant and Shaila Merchant, performed her Arangetram at The Grand Theatre in Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The event was hosted jointly by Virent and Shaila with Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani was clicked carrying Prithvi in his arms at the event. The two were seen wearing kurta-pyjama for the special evening. While Ambani was donning a maroon kurta, the little one was wearing a cute pink kurta. Ambani posed solo with Prithvi before he was joined by his son Akash Ambani and his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Much like his father, Akash was also seen in a traditional black ensemble while Shloka looked beautiful in a pink Banarasi silk saree.

Kokilaben Ambani also attended the event. She posed for the cameras with Akash and Shloka.

The Ambanis opted for traditional ensembles for the night. Anil Ambani was seen wearing a cream kurta-pyjama while the ladies picked out gorgeous sarees for the night. Nita Ambani was seen wearing a vibrant orange saree while Tina Ambani opted for a golden and red saree.

Besides the Ambanis, several Bollywood stars were also seen making their way to the Arangetram. Ranveer Singh was among the first stars spotted at the event, wearing a red kurta and pyjama for the occasion. Salman Khan, who recently returned from IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi, was clicked wearing a formal black blazer and pants.

The cameras also spotted Aamir Khan at the event. He chose a casual ensemble, wearing a round-neck tee and a pair of denims. The cameras also spotted Zaheer Khan and his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.