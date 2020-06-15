Mukesh Bhatt Says He Feared Sushant Singh Rajput was 'Going the Parveen Babi Way'

When the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide broke, several members of the film industry expressed shock, saying that they had no idea that the actor was going through so much pain. However, producer Mukesh Bhatt said that when he met Sushant for Sadak 2, he appeared "disturbed" and "there was something amiss".

While talking to Times Now, said that he "saw it coming". "I had met him on a number of occasions. He had come to our office for Aashiqui 2, but things didn't work out then. Then when we were beginning Sadak 2, Alia and Mahesh Bhatt said that Sushant was very keen. He came over and met me, we spent about an hour talking about various things.

"I could make out he was a very disturbed soul. There was something about him that I felt, he was not connected. That bothered me more than anything else. It was about a year-and-a-half back. He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong."

"I started my career way back with Parveen Babi, she was also a victim of schizophrenia. I remember telling my brother, that I am afraid he is also going the Parveen Babi way. I am not shocked, because I saw this coming," Mukhesh Bhatt said.

Bhatt's statements didn't go down well with singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo. The Union Minister tweeted, "Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that's fair enough but it's a shame that he didn't act or help him out as a fatherly figure."

Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that's fair enough but it's a shame that he didn't act or help him out as a fatherly figure — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 14, 2020

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).