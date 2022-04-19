Mukesh Bhatt's Absence From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Confirms Separation From Brother Mahesh Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially became husband and wife o April 14. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their family members and close friends. However, Alia’s uncle and Mahesh Bhatt’s brother, Mukesh Bhatt was missing from the guest list, which seems to confirm the separation between the two filmmaker brothers. According to a source close to Mahesh quoted by Bollywood Hungama, Mukesh was not present at the wedding as he was not invited.

“That’s because they were not invited. The two brothers don’t even talk to one another. Where was the question of inviting Mukesh?” the publication quoted the source as saying.

The source also informed that Mukesh was surprised at not getting the invitation to his niece’s wedding. He had hoped till the last moment that he would be invited.

For the uninitiated, last year Mukesh Bhatt announced that he is stepping back from Vishesh Film as his children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh will now run it.

The announcement also said that Mahesh will no longer be a part of the production house. In an earlier interview, Mukesh stated that Vishesh Films was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. Mahesh joined as creative head in 2000. “We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore,” Mukesh added.

Meanwhile, right after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia resumed work on their professional fronts. While Ranbir had already resumed work on Sunday, just three days after their wedding, Alia also seemed to be headed back to work on Tuesday. The actress was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai for the first time post her wedding appearance. For her travel, Alia chose a blush pink salwar-kameez — perfect for the hot temperatures — and left her hair open.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star posed for the paparazzi and flashed her big, dimpled smile for the cameras before making her way into the airport. Besides Alia, the cameras also spotted Shabana Azmi and Karan Johar at the airport. It seems that the team was headed to film for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

